Tom Brady named AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Patriots didn’t need Tom Brady to be great Sunday night, but he was anyway.

The veteran quarterback won yet another AFC offensive player of the week award, after his efficient night against the Broncos.

He had plenty of assist from his special teams (more on that later), but Brady was still 25-of-34 for 266 yards and three touchdowns, as they cruised to an easy win. He completed passes to nine different receivers along the way.

It’s his 30th such award, more than any other player. It’s also the fifth time he’s won the weekly award at least three times in a season.