Tom Savage on Texans’ injury report but has full practice

The Texans added quarterback Tom Savage to their injury report, but he was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Savage has an injury to his right shoulder.

He was sacked three times and hit eight times during a loss to the Rams, while turning the ball over four times.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien announced Monday that Savage will start Sunday against the Cardinals. Houston doesn’t have much choice with recently signed T.J. Yates behind Savage and recently signed Josh Johnson as the No. 3.

Wide receiver Will Fuller (ribs) and inside linebacker Dylan Cole (hamstring) sat out practice Wednesday, and both are expected to miss Sunday’s game.