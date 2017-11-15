Twin Cities transit workers authorize possible Super Bowl strike

Getty Images

Public transportation in the Twin Cities leading up to Super Bowl LII could be difficult if local transit workers follow through on a planned strike.

According to Janet Moore of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, union bus, light rail and additional metro transit workers voted to reject a contract offer from the Metropolitan Council and authorize a strike leading up to the Super Bowl in February.

Both sides believe there’s time to get a contract in time for the Super Bowl to be unaffected. However, a strike of 2,500 transit workers with the additional load to the city from all the travelers descending on Minneapolis for the game would potentially create significant challenges for transportation to the various events.

There’s roughly 10 weeks remaining before activities begin for the Super Bowl. It creates a limited time frame remaining for an agreement to be reached and a strike avoided.