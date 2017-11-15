Tyrod Taylor shocked by benching, will be there for Nathan Peterman

Posted by Josh Alper on November 15, 2017, 11:42 AM EST
Getty Images

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor met with the media on Wednesday shortly after coach Sean McDermott announced that Taylor has been benched in a decision that surprised many given the team’s 5-4 record and McDermott’s multiple assertions that Taylor would remain the starter.

Taylor was among those taken aback. He answered affirmatively when asked if he was shocked to find out that Nathan Peterman will be starting against the Chargers this week and that he didn’t agree with a call that the head coach claimed was not an “indictment” of Taylor.

Taylor said that he still has “full confidence” that he can be a franchise quarterback in this league. He was asked if he thought McDermott and the Bills gave him a fair chance to prove that.

“I don’t look at life as fair or unfair,” Taylor said. 

Taylor said that Peterman is a “great guy” and said he would do anything he can to help him and the team, noting that he didn’t stop being a team captain because of the lineup change.

21 responses to “Tyrod Taylor shocked by benching, will be there for Nathan Peterman

  5. seems like a pretty over the top reaction to a bad game. Granted it was a real bad game, but its one game and they are still in contention. Something going on behind the scenes seems more likely the reason for his benching.

  7. Remember the time the Bills benched Doug Flutie for the playoffs after he led the team to an 11-5 record? For Rob Johnson. Tee hee 🙂

    Some transgressions just aren’t forgiveable as the last 17 years have proven.

    🙂

  11. Anyone that wants to blame 47-3 solely on the run defense is high. Pretty hard to stop the run when your offense is giving you 50 seconds of rest between Saints drives. Tyrod threw for 56 yards and i can remember about 20 of them, he can’t lead receivers or throw them open.

    Cameron Jordan said it best “We kept him in the pocket and made him a quarterback.”

    Tyrod has started 40 games and has never showed a comeback ability or thrown for over 300 yards.

  12. Tom Brady had three touchdowns in the first quarter, in New Orleans. Now no one is saying TT is Brady, but shouldn’t he be 30% of Brady?

  14. Like this is shocking news. When was the last time this franchise made the playoffs? Exactly!!! Bench your captain and QB with a winning record. Cleveland applauds this move.

  15. I know Taylor is limited, but it boggles my mind that they just didn’t run the same offense from the last few years. Takes time off the clock, shortens the game for a team that doesn’t have a ton of depth.
    But I guess they were really about tanking all along…

  16. Tyrod was never going to last because the entire management team loved Peterman, they just wanted Nathan to get more acclimated and now it’s his time to shine. Prepare for the Buffalo Bills to now stampede !!

  17. Taylor is a serviceable QB. Not great. Not awful. I like him. I like his character. The one thing I don’t like is in the 2 1/2 years he’s been with the Bills, there has been zero improvement. He is the exact same QB he was when he signed in 2015.

  19. It was just the other day that the fanboys were defending Taylor and talking him up.

    Now, he’s benched and the fanboys diss him and point to Peterman as the next savior.

    Oh, Buffalo.

  21. There was talk in the pre season that the Bills were very high and liked Nathan Peterman enough that he could become the starter at some point during the season and that time has come. Tyrod Taylor and that Bills offense could only score 10 points at home against the Saints, Sean decided he needed to make a change!!

