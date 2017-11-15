Tyrod Taylor shocked by benching, will be there for Nathan Peterman

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor met with the media on Wednesday shortly after coach Sean McDermott announced that Taylor has been benched in a decision that surprised many given the team’s 5-4 record and McDermott’s multiple assertions that Taylor would remain the starter.

Taylor was among those taken aback. He answered affirmatively when asked if he was shocked to find out that Nathan Peterman will be starting against the Chargers this week and that he didn’t agree with a call that the head coach claimed was not an “indictment” of Taylor.

Taylor said that he still has “full confidence” that he can be a franchise quarterback in this league. He was asked if he thought McDermott and the Bills gave him a fair chance to prove that.

“I don’t look at life as fair or unfair,” Taylor said.

Taylor said that Peterman is a “great guy” and said he would do anything he can to help him and the team, noting that he didn’t stop being a team captain because of the lineup change.