Tyrod Taylor will almost certainly be on the move in 2018

Getty Images

When Tyrod Taylor signed a new contract with the Bills in March, everyone knew that it could wind up being a one-year deal despite terms that ran through the 2018 season.

Taylor’s contract has $1 million guaranteed for next year with another $6 million due via a roster bonus on the third day of the next league year, so there was always an easy out if the Bills wanted to take it. Wednesday’s announcement that Nathan Peterman will start this week makes it all but certain that they’re taking it.

While the year could still take a turn that puts Taylor back into the lineup, making a change with a 5-4 record after coach Sean McDermott twice said Taylor would remain the starting quarterback is a clear sign that they don’t intend to tie their future to Taylor.

That sets Taylor up to be on a new team in 2018. The Bills could conceivably trade him, but a deal would have to come together quickly given the roster bonus deadline and teams would likely prefer to pay less than the $10 million base salary he’s set to make next year. Taylor re-signed with the Bills last year after he was free to talk to other teams, so it’s reasonable to assume that no one was dangling a bigger offer with more job security than the Bills were offering.

Taylor will likely be in a similar position this offseason, but his experience as a starter should have value to teams without a better option on hand and uncertainty about their ability to land one in the draft.