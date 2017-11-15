Washington to sign linebacker Zach Vigil

Getty Images

The Washington Redskins are set to re-sign linebacker Zach Vigil, according to John Keim of ESPN.com.

Vigil will replace injured linebacker Will Compton on the team’s active roster. Compton was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday due to a Lisfranc sprain that will end his season.

Vigil was released by Washington at the end of training camp after appearing in two games for the team last season.

Vigil appeared in 23 games with the Miami Dolphins over two seasons. He made two starts and recorded a total of 20 tackles before being waived last December. The Redskins claimed him on waivers and he remained with the team throughout the offseason before being released in early September.

Vigil spent most of the next two months on the Buffalo Bills practice squad before being released on Oct. 31.