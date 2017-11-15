Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Patriots QB Tom Brady leads the NFL in pass attempts, completions, yards and first downs.

Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry leads the NFL with 61 catches but is 37th in the NFL with 472 receiving yards.

The Jets’ defense has given up 20 touchdown passes, tied for most in the NFL.

Bills RB LeSean McCoy is averaging a career-low 3.8 yards a carry.

The Ravens’ offense is averaging an NFL-worst 4.4 yards a play.

The Bengals’ offense is averaging an NFL-worst 274 yards a game.

Browns QB DeShone Kizer has an NFL-high 12 interceptions.

Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell is leading the NFL with 840 rushing yards.

Texans WRs DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller are first and second in the NFL in receiving touchdowns.

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett has been sacked an NFL-high 35 times.

The Jaguars’ defense is averaging an NFL-best 4.6 yards per play.

Titans S Kevin Byard leads the league with six interceptions.

Broncos CB Aqib Talib has only intercepted one pass this season, but he returned it for 103 yards, and that’s enough to lead the league in interception return yards.

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt has an NFL-high eight runs of 20 yards or longer.

Raiders WR Cordarrelle Patterson has three kickoff returns of 40 yards or longer, most in the NFL.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers‘ 87.8 passer rating is his lowest since 2007.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is averaging an NFL-high 97.9 rushing yards per game.

Giants TE Evan Engram has five receiving touchdowns, tied for the most among NFL rookies.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz has an NFL-high 23 touchdown passes.

Washington LB Zach Brown leads the NFL in tackles.

The Bears’ offense has gained an NFL-low 77 passing first downs.

Lions CB Jamal Agnew leads the NFL with 347 punt return yards.

Packers WR Davante Adams has emerged as the team’s top receiver, with more catches for more yards than either Randall Cobb or Jordy Nelson.

Vikings QB Case Keenum‘s 11 touchdowns this season are a career high.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan has 25 fewer touchdown passes and one more interception than he had last year.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey leads all rookies with 57 catches.

Saints QB Drew Brees is avoiding sacks like no one else in the NFL, with just eight sacks this season.

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David leads the league with four forced fumbles.

Arizona’s Kerwynn Williams has an NFL-high 17 fair catches on punt returns.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp leads all rookie receivers with 32 catches.

49ers P Bradley Pinion has landed 23 punts inside the 20-yard line with only one touchback.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has a career-low 62.7 percent completion rate this season.