Aaron Rodgers: “Good being back on the practice field”

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was hanging around with his teammates yesterday, and happened to be on the practice field.

But he said nothing has changed regarding his timeline for recovering from surgery to repair a broken collarbone.

“It was just good being back on the practice field,” Rodgers said in a text message to Jason Wilde of ESPN Wisconsin. “Schedule hasn’t changed. Out eight weeks. Only back if it’s completely healed.”

Rodgers just happened to be doing his rehab work near his teammates. It’s two weeks before he’s eligible to start practicing again, and the earliest he could return is Week 15 against the Panthers. That may be optimistic, as he had surgery to put a plate and screws into his collarbone on Oct. 19.

The Packers (5-4) then close with games against the Vikings and Lions, and their record could be a factor as well. Rodgers has said it has to “make sense” for him to return this year, meaning staying in contention is absolutely a factor.

But in the short term, it was a boost for the Packers to see him doing anything on the field.

“I think if we’ve got to wait until Week 15 or something like that, but, for a guy who just had surgery several weeks ago, you wouldn’t be able to tell that he had surgery,” linebacker Clay Matthews said. “We’ve still got to wait, but it’s good to see. At the same time, we’ve still got to hold up our end of the bargain and steal a few wins throughout these next several weeks in hopes that we’ve got a shot with him coming back. We started with one last week. Hopefully we can get another one this week.”

That falls on backup Brett Hundley, who is feeling better after a hamstring issue hampered him in last week’s win over the Bears. He was a full participant yesterday.