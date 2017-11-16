Alex Collins will continue to be the featured back in Baltimore

Getty Images

In the absence of running back Kenneth Dixon, the Ravens have been trying to generate a ground game with various different players. Alex Collins will continue to be the centerpiece of the effort.

Via Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun, offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said Thursday that Collins will remain the featured back, despite the presence of Terrance West and given the looming return of Danny Woodhead.

In Baltimore’s most recent game, running back Javorius Allen caught seven passes for 44 yards and a touchdown. Once Woodhead returns, Allen could see that production dip.

For the season, Allen has 39 catches for 189 yards and two scores, along with 106 carries for 377 yards and a touchdown. Collins has only three catches for 33 yards, but 93 rushes for 521 yards — good for an average of 5.6 yards per carry.

West has only 39 carries for 138 yards (two touchdowns), and two catches for 23.

The Ravens face the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers in Green Bay on Sunday, as Baltimore tries to even its record at 5-5.