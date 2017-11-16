Alshon Jeffery pops up on injury report, says he’s good for Sunday night

Getty Images

The Eagles returned from their bye week with a healthy roster as all players on the active roster were full participants in Wednesday’s practice.

That wasn’t the case on Thursday, however. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery popped up on the injury report with an ankle injury that wasn’t on Wednesday’s report and he was a limited participant as a result of the issue.

While the addition of a starting wideout to the injury report is bad news, it doesn’t look like the ankle problem is going to force the Eagles to change their plans on offense against the Cowboys. Jeffery said after practice, per multiple reports, that he will definitely be in the lineup.

Jeffery has 34 catches for 500 yards and five touchdowns through the first nine games of his first season in Philadelphia. Three of those scores came in the team’s last two games against the bye, so the Eagles will be hoping that neither the bye week nor the ankle knock Jeffery off his stride.