Anthony Lynn thinks Philip Rivers will play this weekend

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is in the concussion protocol, but coach Anthony Lynn expects that to change sooner rather than later.

Rivers was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice and Lynn said at his press conference that he thinks the quarterback will do more during Thursday’s session. He also said that he expects Rivers’ progress to continue in the days to come.

“We think he’ll play, but that’s up to the doctors. That’s not my decision,” Lynn said.

Rivers has not missed a regular season game since his second NFL season and has a consecutive starts streak, postseason included, of 194 games. Kellen Clemens would get the start if Lynn’s incorrect about Rivers’ ability to get cleared in time to face the Bills.