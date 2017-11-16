Bill Belichick: Marshawn Lynch “looks good on every run”

Getty Images

Marshawn Lynch‘s career has taken some twists and turns since Pete Carroll decided not to give him the ball on the 1-yard-line in Super Bowl XLIX, but the coach on the other sideline in that game still sees a potent back.

Lynch has had a limited impact in his return to the NFL with the Raiders this year and heads into Sunday’s game against the Patriots with an average of 3.8 yards per carry, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on a Wednesday conference call that he still sees a back capable of making plays against his defense.

“He’s as good as any back in the league in terms of yards after contact,” Belichick said in comments distributed by the Patriots. “He’s got great balance, great lower body leg strength. He looks good on every run — inside, outside, cutback, downhill. It doesn’t matter. He can run everything.”

Lynch is coming off a productive game against the Dolphins — 14 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns — after sitting out Week Eight while serving a one-game suspension. He had another week off with the Raiders on a bye in Week 10, so we’ll see if that leads to another good day for Lynch in Mexico City this Sunday.