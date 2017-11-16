Bill Belichick moved by experiences with service academies

Getty Images

The Patriots are spending the week at the Air Force Academy, giving them an opportunity at some perspective for the military.

And for coach Bill Belichick, an opportunity to speak to another service academy was a special moment for him.

According to Mike Giardi of NBC Sports Boston, Belichick was asked by Navy coach Ken Niumatalo to speak to his team last weekend. Considering his father was once a coach and scout there, it was a moving moment for the Patriots coach.

“It’s really an honor,” said Belichick. “Ken has asked me to do a couple of times in different situations, but to speak to the actual team and not recruits is really an honor. For Ken and the Navy team and the Navy program and the Instituton — to be able to stand in front of that group — is a special feeling.”

Belichick clearly viewed it as a responsibility not to be taken lightly.

“That’s probably as nervous as I’ve been talking to a group in quite a while,” he said. “It was definitely special and there’s just something about looking at that group of kids that a little bit different than looking at another team — not to take anything away from another team — but that’s just a little bit different. It’s special. I really appreciate Ken giving me that opportunity and I’m glad they won last week, not that I had anything to do with it. I’m just glad it worked out for them too.”

He repaid the favor to his hosts by letting Air Force coach Troy Calhoun speak to his team earlier this week.

“Tremendous respect for them, what they do and how hard it is, number one to get into a service academy and number two meet the demands that the service academy puts on you physically, mentally, learning,” Belichick said. “I mean look, the kids that come out of here operate the highest technological and most sophisticated equipment in the world at a high level and a high price, too. There’s a lot at stake, too. What they do and how they do it and how they’re trained to do it is . . . very proud to be here and very proud of what they do.”

That’s clearly embedded into Belichick’s DNA, and he hopes some of the lessons rub off on him and his team this week.