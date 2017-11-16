Browns activate Corey Coleman, waive Kasen Williams

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman will return to the lineup Sunday against the Jaguars. Coleman has not played since he broke a bone in his hand Sept. 17 against the Ravens.

Cleveland activated him off injured reserve Thursday.

Coleman made six catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in the first two games.

“You have to make some of those uncommon catches in games at times,” coach Hue Jackson said Thursday, via quotes distributed by the team. “Hopefully, Corey can provide that for us.”

The Browns will not have Coleman on a pitch count.

“He’s had a good two weeks of practice,” Jackson said.

Coleman, the 15th overall pick in 2016, has appeared in only 12 games in his career, with 39 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns.

The Browns waived wide receiver Kasen Williams in a corresponding move. They also waived defensive back Ibraheim Campbell from injured reserve and lost running back Terrence Magee off their practice squad as he was signed by the Falcons.

Williams was claimed off waivers from Seattle Sept. 3.