Buffalo’s decision seems more long-term than short-term

The Bills seem to think that changing from quarterback Tyrod Taylor to rookie Nathan Peterman will suddenly end a losing streak punctuated by an inability to run or stop the run, helping a team with five wins to win enough of the final seven games to end an 18-year playoff drought. The move feels, however, much more about long-term planning than short-term success.

The Bills unexpectedly opted to keep Taylor after the change in the coaching staff in large part because new offensive coordinator Rick Dennison had worked with Taylor in Baltimore — and wanted to sign Taylor two years ago in Denver. But they structured Taylor’s new contract to essentially make it a one-year rental, with an option to buy.

Now, after a 5-2 start punctuated by a pair of ugly losses and the sudden discovery by some in the media (surely aided by a nudge from the team) of Taylor’s habit of not throwing the ball when he could or should, the new regime has decided that Taylor won’t be the quarterback next year. So, basically, why give him a chance to turn things around down the stretch, finagle a skin-of-their-teeth playoff berth, and essentially force the Bills to keep Taylor beyond 2017?

Regardless of what they say, and independent of who made the decision to change quarterbacks now, this is about turning the page for 2018 — and about finding out what Peterman can or can’t do before deciding whether the quarterback as of next year will be him or someone else.

If Peterman can’t get it done, the Bills can consider drafting someone in round one or pursuing a free agent. Regardless, the organization seems to be realizing that it’s impossible to be a consistent contender without a franchise quarterback.

Look at the backgrounds of coach Sean McDermott and G.M. Brandon Beane. They got their current jobs due in large part to the presence of Cam Newton in Carolina. Before that, McDermott experienced first-hand in Philly the value of having Donovan McNabb around. (And Philly is now realizing the benefit of having the next McNabb in Carson Wentz.)

Changing from Taylor to Peterman means that Peterman gets a chance to show he’s the guy. If Peterman can’t, the search will continue — not for the next Rob Johnson/Doug Flutie that can get the Bills to the playoffs once in a while (or once in a generation) but for the next Jim Kelly, who will get them there every year.