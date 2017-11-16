Byron Bell could send Chaz Green to the bench

Getty Images

Without left tackle Tyron Smith, the Cowboys’ offense performed horribly on Sunday, with Chaz Green repeatedly whiffing on Adrian Clayborn. If Smith can’t play again this week, Green may not get a chance to watch Eagles defensive linemen run right by him and hit quarterback Dak Prescott.

Via Rodger Mallison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Byron Bell got first-team reps with Smith missing practice on Wednesday, due to a lingering back problem.

“It’s a lot of pressure [replacing Smith], a future Hall of Famer and one of the best at his position,” Bell said. “We know we need ‘Big T’, but when he’s not up, it’s the next man up.”

Chaz Green was the next man up, until he made Clayborn look like the next Lawrence Taylor. But there’s no guarantee that Bell will be the answer, and he’s sufficiently self-aware to realize it.

“Where I get in trouble is when I play complacent and timid,” Bell said. “I’ve just got to go out there and cut it loose. If I’m going to lose, I’m going to lose my way. I just have to trust it and let it go.”

The Cowboys also need to help whoever the left tackle is, with a tight end or a running back or a rollout away from the left side or quick passes that allow the ball to be thrown before Prescott ends up being flattened.