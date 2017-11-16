Cairo Santos visits with Bears

Getty Images

The Bears got a good performance from kicker Connor Barth last Sunday, but that’s not stopping them from keeping tabs on the available options should they want to make a move at some point.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the Bears had kicker Cairo Santos in for a visit on Thursday. Biggs reports that Santos took a physical, but that he’s not expected to sign with Chicago at the moment.

Santos was placed on injured reserve by the Chiefs in September with a groin injury and he was waived a short time later with Harrison Butker doing strong work in Kansas City. Santos was 3-of-3 on field goals before going on I.R. and he’s made 84.8 percent of his field goals since the start of the 2014 season.

Barth is in his second season with the Bears. He was 7-of-11 on field goals before making all three of his tries in a 23-16 loss to the Packers last weekend.