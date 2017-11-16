Cardinals, Larry Fitzgerald close to one-year contract extension

Getty Images

The Cardinals and receiver Larry Fitzgerald are closing in on a new deal that would ensure Fitzgerald plays the 2018 season in Arizona.

A league source tells PFT that the Cardinals and Fitzgerald are near an agreement on a one-year extension for the 2018 season.

The Cardinals took Fitzgerald with the third overall pick in the 2004 draft and he’s become one of the best players in franchise history. His 1,185 catches, 15,066 receiving yards and 107 receiving touchdowns are all franchise records and rank third, sixth and eighth, respectively, in NFL history.

This season the 34-year-old Fitzgerald has 60 catches for 677 yards and three touchdowns.