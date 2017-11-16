Cardinals promote Vinston Painter from practice squad

Getty Images

The Cardinals promoted offensive lineman Vinston Painter from the practice squad.

Painter was on the Cardinals’ active roster in Week 4 and appeared on special teams. The team cut him and re-signed him to the practice squad Oct. 3.

He originally joined the Cardinals’ practice squad Sept. 14 after spending the preseason with Washington.

Painter has played in nine career games, including five with Washington last season. He entered the league with Denver as a sixth-round selection (173rd overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech.

He also has spent time with the Browns, Giants and Dolphins during his NFL career.