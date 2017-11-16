Dalvin Cook vows to come back “better than ever”

Dalvin Cook wants to be the next Adrian Peterson. Not only on the field but in his rehab.

The Vikings running back talked to the team’s beat reporters Thursday for the first time since tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Oct. 1.

Cook knows about Peterson’s triumphant return from a severe knee injury, rushing for 2,097 yards and winning the NFL’s MVP award in 2012 despite tearing his ACL in December 2011.

“A.P. came back incredible,” Cook said, via Chris Tomasson of the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. “He’s just a freak of nature. You rarely get guys like that. When you get ACL surgery, that’s the main goal: You want to come back like A.P.”

Cook, drafted to replace the departed Peterson, rushed for 354 yards and two touchdowns on 74 carries. He injured his knee on a 10-yard run in the third quarter of a Week 4 loss to the Lions.

“It was kind of like a funny feeling,” Cook said. “I kind of knew something was wrong, but it just wasn’t hurting, and I just kept telling the trainers, ‘I’m good. Ain’t nothing wrong with me.’ But the next day, it kind of stiffened up, and I knew something was wrong.”

Dr. James Andrews performed surgery on Cook’s knee Oct. 9 in Florida, and Cook said he discarded his crutches last week and resumed lifting this week.

“Truly, in my opinion, I just think I’ll just come back better than ever,” Cook said.

  1. We sure hope you do man. You were a riot to watch on the field so far this year, while you played. Been a relief having a dual threat RB instead of a one trick pony. Nothing against Adrian, but our passing game has been flourishing without him. Here’s hoping we’ll be hearing a lot of AND HE’S LOOSE!!! in reference to you in the future.

  5. Could you imagine the Vikings, RIGHT NOW, with Dalvin Cook? We’ve got a good team and we’re going to lock up these key guys for a long time. Add Cook into the mix next year and we’ll be real tough to beat!!
    Sunday is a big game against the Rams. Zim will have the boys ready!! SKOL!!

  6. I didn’t like cook coming out because of the shoulder problems. I got to admit he looked pretty good and didn’t shy from contact at all. The way he blew the acl it looked freak And not that he is injury prone. If it was a shoulder I would be worried. If the Vikings get themselves a QB (perhaps cousins) it will be eagles, Vikings, and rams the next 5 years for the nfc. Should be compelling if it goes that way.

  8. ragejet says:
    November 16, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    If Robert Edwards injury happened today he would have been back the next year… Back when you could get Patriot tickets…
    ________________________________________________

    Only from the same secondary market you get them from now. Edwards played for the Pats in ’98. Every Pats home game has been sold out since Kraft bought the team in ’94.

  9. Gotta like the attitude and the aspirations.

    As already mentioned – a serious threat to run and to receive.

