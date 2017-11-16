Demetri Goodson back at practice a year after severe knee injury

Getty Images

There’s a lot of buzz in Green Bay about quarterback Aaron Rodgers doing some rehab work during Packers practice on Wednesday, but another player with a much longer absence from the lineup also took a big step on Wednesday.

Cornerback Demetri Goodson has been out of action since tearing his ACL and MCL last November 20 in a game against the Redskins and has spent this season on the physically unable to perform list while continuing to work his way back. Goodson took part in practice on Wednesday for the first time since the injury.

“It’s been a long road,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “Everyone was excited to see him back and flying around. It’s been a long recovery.”

Goodson’s participation at practice opens a three-week window for him to work with the team before they have to make a call on adding him to the active roster or shutting him down for the year.