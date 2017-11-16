Derek Carr thinks Raiders are Mexico’s team

Getty Images

Considering their home is a temporary one, and they’re going 2,000 miles from home this week, the Raiders expect to enjoy home-field advantage Sunday.

Via Chris Booker of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr thinks his team will have a vocal following in Mexico City against the Patriots.

The Raiders beat the Texans there last year, and Carr was impressed with the support they got.

“It felt like a big-time home game,” Carr said. “The atmosphere is a playoff atmosphere. It’s loud . . . They want us to win. You can tell by looking in the stands how many Raider fans were there that it’s definitely a home game for us.”

Carr joked that he’s not worried about laser pointers, after fans pointed them at then-Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler in last year’s game. But they wouldn’t do that to their home team, would they?