Dez Bryant will practice on Thursday

The Cowboys will get one of the four starters who sat out Wednesday’s practice back on the field Thursday.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant took Wednesday off with the knee issue that he was dealing with last week as well, but coach Jason Garrett said that Bryant will return to action as the team continues preparations for Sunday night’s game against the Eagles. Bryant played last weekend after being listed as questionable and had four catches for 39 yards against Atlanta.

Per multiple reports from Dallas, Garrett said that left tackle Tyron Smith‘s groin injury has shown improvement but that he’ll be limited to side work with members of the training staff. Smith’s absence hurt the Cowboys against the Falcons and the team has vowed to come up with a better plan should he be out again this weekend.

Linebacker Sean Lee and safety Jeff Heath also remain out of practice. Lee’s hamstring is expected to keep him out for at least this weekend’s game while Heath is in the concussion protocol.