Everson Griffen: “For sure” playing this week

Getty Images

The Vikings thought Everson Griffen might be able to play last week.

This week, he says, there will be no confusion.

The defensive end said he was definitely playing Sunday against the Rams after missing last week’s game with a foot injury.

“My foot feels great,” Griffen said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Yeah, I’ll be playing on Sunday for sure.”

It should make a difference, since the Vikings didn’t get a sack last week against Washington left tackle Trent Williams, and Griffen has at least one in every game he’s played this week.

The matchup against Rams veteran Andrew Whitworth will be one of the interesting subplots in a game full of them.

Griffen also has a chance to tie the NFL record for consecutive games with a sack at 10, which is shared by Simon Fletcher (Broncos, 1992-93) and DeMarcus Ware (Cowboys, 2007-08).