Is Jim Bob Cooter interested in University of Tennessee opening?

Getty Images

Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter makes perfect sense for the University of Tennessee. Cooter, 33, was a backup quarterback at the school and served as a graduate assistant in Knoxville in 2007-08.

But does Cooter, one of the rising assistant coaches in the league, have interest in the job?

“I’m locked and loaded on the Chicago Bears,” Cooter said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Tennessee fired Butch Jones last week after a blowout loss to Missouri, with former Michigan coach Brady Hoke serving as the interim coach.

Cooter took over as the Lions’ offensive coordinator midway through the 2015 season. The Lions have had stretches of inconsistency this season despite ranking sixth in scoring offense and 15th in total offense.

“I hope to have Jim Bob here for as long as I’m here at least,” Lions wide receiver Golden Tate told Chicago reporters in a Wednesday conference call. “I think he’s doing a heck of a job. I don’t know [if his age will be used against him]. I would personally think you’d want a young guy who could stay there for a long, long, long time. But you know, I don’t know.”