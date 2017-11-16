Janoris Jenkins says his effort wasn’t lacking last Sunday

Getty Images

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins was suspended for Week Nine for violating team rules and returned in Week 10 with a poor performance in a 31-21 loss to the 49ers.

When asked about Jenkins’ performance earlier this week, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said that “his desire to finish consistently needs to show up.” Jenkins took issue with that assessment and any other that suggested his effort level wasn’t where it needed to be last Sunday.

“I played to the best of my ability. It wasn’t lack of effort,” Jenkins said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “People don’t know football. They don’t understand. They just go by what they see. … They question one game? Question the other 36 games. Sometimes you’re not going to have your best game. … I don’t care what they say.”

Jenkins had an excellent first season with the Giants in 2016, but things have gone south for him along with the rest of the team this year. Whatever the cause, it’s something that needs to get worked out if there will be better days in Jersey in the near future.