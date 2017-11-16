Jared Goff and Case Keenum have come a long way from last year

Getty Images

As it turns out, the problem with the Rams last year wasn’t the quarterbacks, since they both look pretty good now.

And Jared Goff looks forward to catching up with his old friend Case Keenum this weekend, in a scenario no one would have imagined a year ago.

Keenum was the stable pony for the No. 1 pick Goff last year when the Rams were terrible. They were less terrible when Keenum was on the job, with a 4-5 record when they handed the keys to the rookie, who promptly oversaw an 0-7 finish.

Now, Goff’s starting for the 7-2 Rams, and Keenum’s won five in a row with the Vikings heading into this week’s matchup at the top of the NFC playoff race.

“It’s a funny game and, you know, it’s a crazy business,” Keenum said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “But that’s what makes this so cool.”

Goff leaned on the veteran last year as he tried to learn (while in a bad offensive situation), and the two have texted recently anticipating Sunday’s game.

“We’re both excited for it,” Goff said. “It’ll be fun. . . . There’s not a guy you could be more happy for. . . .

“The No. 1 thing that he kind of imparted: He wasn’t super highly touted coming out of college and he made his career by working hard. That hard work is something I tried to grasp as much as I could and pick up little pieces here and there.”

Keenum shrugged at the praise, saying: “He could have had anybody in that room and he’d be doing well. I’m glad I got to see a little bit of it and maybe pass on a few things here and there.”

The lessons seem to have stuck, as Goff has helped the Rams become an actual NFL offense and a contender, and Keenum’s flinging it around for a contender as well.