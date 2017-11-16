Jerry Jones requests special meeting of owners

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is no longer laughing about the possibility of being disciplined for conduct detrimental to the interests of the NFL.

Via Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal, the latest missive in the letter-writing campaign comes from Jones. The letter requests a special meeting of the owners to address the extension of Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract.

Jones explains in the letter that the league “has undergone unprecedented upheaval in the last two years, including a significant decline in television ratings, increased advertiser discontent, high-profile litigation concerning player suspensions, and decreasing ticket sales.” Adds Jones: “This is not the time for the League to undertake massive contractual obligations which are inconsistent with the League’s performance.”

In the letter, Jones also refers to “severe threats of retaliation” from fellow owners that “demonstrate the dysfunction of the current process.”

According to Beaton, the members of the Compensation Committee already have rejected the request for a special meeting, explaining that a previously-scheduled December 13 will give them “ample opportunity” to address the situation.

The owners voted 32-0 in May to authorize the Compensation Committee to negotiate to conclusion a new five-year extension with Goodell.