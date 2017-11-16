John Lynch on Jimmy Garoppolo: We don’t need to play him right away

Getty Images

The 49ers have a week off and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is sticking around the team’s facility to continue the work on learning the offensive scheme that started when he was acquired in a trade with the Patriots.

That should help Garoppolo catch up, but it won’t necessarily lead to coach Kyle Shanahan starting him in Week 12 when the 49ers return to action and that’s not an issue for General Manager John Lynch. During an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, Lynch said that there’s no rush to see Garoppolo in action now in order to make a judgment about his future with the team.

“We know what we like about Jimmy Garoppolo. And that’s only been strengthened by the time that’s he’s been here,” Lynch said. “We’re just going to let these things play out. That’s in Kyle’s hands. People have had all these ideas about why we got Jimmy. We got Jimmy because we think he has big-time ability at the quarterback position. And we believe so much – to get where we need to get – you have to have a franchise quarterback. We think he’s got that ability. Whether that happens, when that happens, we’ll see. But we certainly like his future with the 49ers. … They’re going to work hard during this week to get him up to speed. But right now, we don’t need him. C.J. [Beathard] just played a great game and his teammates really believe in him. We think it’s nothing but a good situation.”

It seems more likely than not that the 49ers will see Garoppolo in action before the year is out, but they continue to make it clear that they aren’t going to speed up the process for a player they hope to have running their offense for many years to come.