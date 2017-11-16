Jordan Reed frustrated after hamstring setback

Getty Images

Tight end Jordan Reed was on track to playing in last Sunday’s game against the Vikings, but his hamstring had other ideas.

Reed missed Week Nine with a hamstring injury and then suffered a “little setback” that caused him to sit out for the third time this season. Reed called himself “day-to-day” on Thursday, but cast serious doubt on his ability to face the Saints when he added that he and the Redskins medical team are “trying to do things the right way and just take it slow and make sure I’m healthy before I get out there.”

“It’s frustrating, man,” Reed said, via the Washington Post. “It’s right up there with all the other [injury-shortened] seasons. All I can focus on now is today and doing what I got to do, so when I come back, I can try to finish strong.”

The Redskins play again on Thanksgiving, something Reed says he isn’t thinking about at this point but probably represents a likelier spot for him to return to action. That’s not ideal for a 4-5 team facing the surging Saints in New Orleans this weekend, but at least they’ve gotten used to playing without Reed over the years.