Julio Jones laments missed chance to face Richard Sherman

Getty Images

Julio Jones and Richard Sherman have squared off against each other several times already throughout their careers. Monday night’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks would have been another opportunity to see the touted receiver vs. cornerback matchup in action.

However, that opportunity disappeared when Sherman’s right Achilles gave away last Thursday night in Arizona.

According to Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, Jones is disappointed he won’t get to play against one of his toughest tests.

“I love playing Richard,” Jones said. “I love matching up with Sherm. He’s a great competitor. He’s obviously a leader on their defense, on their team. And it’s going to be difficult for them not having him out there.”

Jones is one of the few players Sherman regularly trailed when playing the Seahawks. Sherman lauded Jones before the two teams met in Seattle last October.

“He’s a work horse, whether it’s a run play or a pass play, he’s going to work blue-collar,” Sherman said. “He’s going to block hard, he’ll go between tackles and block, he’ll crack block. I think sometimes you see receivers not really doing that as that much, not being asked to do that, really. His team asks him to go between tackles sometimes and block a linebacker and he’ll do his best to do his job, and you can respect that.”

Jones caught seven passes for 139 yards with a touchdown. Seattle got the 26-24 victory in the end. Monday night will be the first game Seattle’s played without Sherman at cornerback since Week 8 of the 2011 season. Instead of Sherman, Jones will line up against Jeremy Lane, rookie Shaquill Griffin, Justin Coleman and Byron Maxwell.