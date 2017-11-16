Kurt Coleman was fined for hit on Devonta Freeman in Week Nine

Getty Images

Fridays usually bring a flurry of reports about fines for infractions in the previous week’s games, but last Friday didn’t feature word of a fine for Panthers safety Kurt Coleman.

Coleman did get a letter from the league about a hit on Falcons running back Devonta Freeman in Week Nine, however. Coleman was fined $24,309 for unnecessary roughness for the unpenalized hit and told David Newton of ESPN.com that he is appealing it.

Freeman remained in the game, but left last week’s victory over the Cowboys with a concussion after a hit by linebacker Anthony Hitchens. Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis sent out a tweet during the game suggesting Freeman sustained a concussion the previous weekend, but never got evaluated. Davis deleted the tweet, but repeated his feeling that there was “some questionable stuff that he should have been evaluated with.”

“I feel [Freeman] was a little shaken up in our game,” Davis said. “You can go back and look at the film. It showed that. They didn’t feel like it was a situation where he needed to be taken out. I’m pretty sure the guys upstairs or the sideline guys, they assessed it and they didn’t feel he needed to be taken out, so they didn’t take him out.”

Freeman is expected to miss Monday night’s game in Seattle due to the concussion, which sent him into the concussion protocol for the second time since August.