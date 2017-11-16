LeSean McCoy: Everyone was surprised by QB change

Getty Images

Bills coach Sean McDermott said publicly that Tyrod Taylor would remain the Bills’ starting quarterback more than once, so the outside reaction to his Wednesday announcement that Taylor is not the starter anymore was generally one of surprise.

Running back LeSean McCoy said it wasn’t too different inside the organization when they got the news that Nathan Peterman will be running the offense against the Chargers this Sunday.

“I think everybody was kind of surprised,” McCoy said to reporters. “Nobody really knew until today. We’ve been struggling, I think everybody has been struggling the last two weeks so we were a little surprised. … We’re all together. We’re not playing well, from [Taylor] to me, guys up front, other playmakers, we’re not playing well together on offense.”

The Bills haven’t been playing well on defense either, so it’s hard to expect that the move to Peterman is going to radically change the team’s fortunes in the coming weeks. The move was made with at least one eye on 2018 and beyond, however, and the rate of change on the roster since McDermott came on board does nothing to guarantee McCoy or any other surprised players will be there for the next phase in Buffalo.