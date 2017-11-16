Marcus Mariota runs for touchdown to draw Titans within 10-7

AP

Marcus Mariota threw an interception on the Titans’ third play from scrimmage, but he rebounded with a 7-yard touchdown run on the team’s next chance to get Tennessee within 10-7.

On the Titans’ first possession, Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton intercepted Mariota, who badly overthrew Rishard Matthews. Hilton returned it 26 yards to the Tennessee 24. The Steelers, who took a 7-0 lead with 41-yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown with 12:25 remaining in the first quarter, used the field position to tack on a field goal.

Mariota, who started 0-for-2 with the interception, went 3-for-3 for 41 yards on the Titans’ second possession. Derrick Henry had two carries for 13 yards on the 11-play, 68-yard drive.