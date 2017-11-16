Mike McCarthy says Aaron Rodgers is making good progress

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 15, and coach Mike McCarthy sounds optimistic that it could happen.

McCarthy said today that Rodgers is “making really good progress” in recovering from his broken right collarbone.

“I know the training staff and the strength and conditioning staff are very pleased with where he is,” McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “He’s moving right along.”

Rodgers still hasn’t thrown a football since breaking his collarbone, so he has a long way to go. But if the Packers are still in playoff contention with three games to play, Rodgers may be able to return and help Green Bay get to the postseason.