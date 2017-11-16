Mike Mitchell, Vance McDonald won’t play tonight

Getty Images

The Titans have all their starters healthy and active tonight. That hasn’t happened since the season opener.

Left guard Quinton Spain returns after missing the past two games with a toe injury.

Tennessee’s inactives are quarterback Brandon Weeden, wide receiver Darius Jennings, cornerback Kalan Reed, safety Curtis Riley, offensive guard Corey Levin, linebacker Kevin Dodd and defensive lineman David King.

On Sunday, the Steelers had all their starters active for the first time all season, but they lost cornerback Joe Haden (fractured fibula) and free safety Mike Mitchell (ankle).

Coty Sensabaugh will start for Haden. Robert Golden took over for Mitchell against Indianapolis.

Vance McDonald, who played through an ankle injury against the Colts and scored his first touchdown in a Steelers uniform, joins Haden and Mitchell on the team’s inactive list.

Pittsburgh’s other inactives are quarterback Joshua Dobbs, offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins, offensive tackle Matt Feiler and linebacker James Harrison.