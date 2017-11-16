Officials err on spot after Antonio Brown’s fumble

Getty Images

Officials apparently forgot the “Holy Roller Rule.” For those too young to remember, Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler, about to be sacked, “fumbled” the ball forward on the final play against the Chargers in 1978. Running back Pete Banaszak “fumbled” it forward again. Tight end Dave Casper batted and kicked the ball forward until falling on it in the end zone as time expired. It gave the Raiders a 21-20 victory.

The NFL quickly changed the rules, allowing only the fumbling player to advance the ball in the final two minutes of either half or on fourth down anytime.

So when Antonio Brown fumbled with 33 seconds remaining in the first half, officials should have spotted it where the Steelers receiver lost the ball since Martavis Bryant recovered. Instead, it gave the Steelers an extra 11 yards to the Tennessee 32.

Pittsburgh didn’t gain another yard and kicked a 50-yard field goal four plays later, with 18 seconds left in the half.