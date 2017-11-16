Pete Carroll says too early to know if Richard Sherman can return for start of camp

AP

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman underwent surgery to repair his ruptured Achilles on Wednesday. Coach Pete Carroll said it’s too early to know whether Sherman can return in time to start of training camp.

“It went great,” Carroll said of the surgery, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “I had a chance to talk to Richard yesterday. He sounded a little groggy, but they were really happy with the way they went about it. It’s going to give him a chance to get back in months, which is really nice. There’s a couple choices that they can make. They made a choice that was aggressive and they think it worked out well, according to the docs. So we’ll be very hopeful for that.”

Sherman said during a YouTube post earlier Thursday that he’s targeting May or June as a target date for his return to football activities, which would give him a chance to participate in training camp at some point next summer.

Sherman’s season ended last Thursday, several weeks after he initially injured his Achilles. He said it began nagging him in the team’s Oct. 8 game against the Rams.

Sherman has never missed a game since entering the league in 2011.