Rams-Vikings has major playoff implications

Getty Images

Lost in the unexpected controversy regarding FOX’s misguided decision to invite an active player to work a game involving a future opponent is the reality that the Jared Goff/Case Keenum reunion game between the 7-2 Rams and the 7-2 Vikings has tremendous significance in the NFC playoff picture.

The loser falls to 7-3. For the Rams, that could mean a tie atop the NFC West with the Seahawks, by Monday night. For the Vikings, it could mean, by next Thursday in Detroit, a tie atop the NFC North with the Lions.

For both the Rams and the Vikings, a tie atop their respective divisions currently means second place in the division, since Seattle already won in L.A. and the Lions already beat the Vikings in their own building.

So, basically, the winner of this game will continue to be in great shape for an unexpected division title. The loser could end up scrambling to get a seat at the playoff table.

Looming over the game is the ever-present possibility that the Vikings will decide that the magic has disappeared from Keenum, and that Teddy Bridgewater should play.