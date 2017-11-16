Rams-Vikings has major playoff implications

Posted by Mike Florio on November 16, 2017, 1:48 PM EST
Getty Images

Lost in the unexpected controversy regarding FOX’s misguided decision to invite an active player to work a game involving a future opponent is the reality that the Jared Goff/Case Keenum reunion game between the 7-2 Rams and the 7-2 Vikings has tremendous significance in the NFC playoff picture.

The loser falls to 7-3. For the Rams, that could mean a tie atop the NFC West with the Seahawks, by Monday night. For the Vikings, it could mean, by next Thursday in Detroit, a tie atop the NFC North with the Lions.

For both the Rams and the Vikings, a tie atop their respective divisions currently means second place in the division, since Seattle already won in L.A. and the Lions already beat the Vikings in their own building.

So, basically, the winner of this game will continue to be in great shape for an unexpected division title. The loser could end up scrambling to get a seat at the playoff table.

Looming over the game is the ever-present possibility that the Vikings will decide that the magic has disappeared from Keenum, and that Teddy Bridgewater should play.

6 responses to “Rams-Vikings has major playoff implications

  2. Let’s say the Vikes do lose this Sunday. If they beat the Lions on thanksgiving, then it will come down division record. This is a big game, but if you think that Zimmer doesn’t have this team ready, then keep doubting because it’s sweet music when the Vikes prove you all wrong.

  3. but but but but the Packers were supposed to win the super bowl this year!!!

    Now let the big boys play football while the cheese heads start ice fishing…

  5. I apparently never heard “sweet music” in accordance to @ARod(in his collarbone).

    I think the Eagles & Rams have thus far been the best two teams in the NFL. The Vikings defense is something to be reckoned with but their offense will not take them far, and that assumes Zimmer doesn’t get in the way, either.

  6. How to beat Case Keenum – Cover the underneath routes and check downs like a boss, even if it means risking allowing some big plays. Keenum is going for the check downs all day long. Opposing teams don’t seem to have that figured out quite yet. The Rams have a good pass rush. If they opt to play some press coverage they should be successful.

