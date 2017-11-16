Report: Tyron Smith won’t play Sunday

Posted by Charean Williams on November 16, 2017, 4:44 PM EST
Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith won’t play Sunday, according to Jane Slater of NFL Network. Byron Bell will start in his place.

Bell would give the Cowboys their third starting left tackle in three games. Chaz Green started Sunday against the Falcons, and well, you probably know how that ended.

Green was benched after allowing five sacks. Bell allowed two more sacks in only 17 plays.

“When I get in trouble is when I play complacent and timid,” Bell said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “I’ve just got to go out there and cut it loose. If I’m going to get beat, I just know this, I’m going to get beat my [expletive] way.”

Smith has a groin injury that limited him to working on the side during practice Wednesday and Thursday.

“Tyron had a good day [Wednesday],” coach Jason Garrett said before Thursday’s work. “He’s going to still work on the side with our training staff [Thursday], and we’ll see how he does with that work.”

The Cowboys have two games in four days and three games in 11 days. It wasn’t likely Smith would play against both the Eagles and the Chargers, so if he indeed misses Sunday’s game, the Cowboys will have to hope he can return for Thanksgiving Day.

The Cowboys already knew when the week started they wouldn’t have weakside linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) or running back Ezekiel Elliott (suspended) this week.

4 responses to “Report: Tyron Smith won’t play Sunday

  1. People are acting like Dallas is the only team dealing with injuries.. Philly has been dealing with similar injuries all year. It’s football, it happens.

  2. Seahawks lost their starting LT in preseason, lost their left guard 3 weeks ago, lost Duane Brown in the 1st quarter of the 2nd game played for the Seahawks, lost their starting tailback 5 weeks ago, Cliff Avril went down a month ago, Earl Thomas pulled his hammy 3 weeks ago, Richard Sherman just lost for the year……nobody is making excuses in the Northwest. My gosh Dallas is a bunch of whinny 8-8 losers.

  3. I’ll say it b/c ya’ll are thinking it, especially Florio:

    This is Roger Goodell’s fault.

    Just like everything that these players Ray Rice, Greg Hardy, Zeke Elliott, Brandon Marshall, Chris Cook, the Pouncey brothers, and the other 40+ current of former NFL players who have been accused of, arrested for, or charged with domestic violence.

    Goodell made all of them beat women apparently.

    And somehow Goodell injured Tyron Smith too right Jerry Jones?

