Richard Sherman expects to be ready in May or June

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman had surgery on his ruptured Achilles in Green Bay on Wednesday and spent some time answering questions from fans while in his hospital bed on Thursday.

Sherman posted a video of the session on YouTube, via Seahawks Wire, and said that he will be leaving the hospital later on Thursday to head back to Seattle. Sherman said he expects to be on the sideline when the Seahawks take on the Falcons on Monday night and that he’ll be starting whatever rehab he’s able to do right away.

“The comeback definitely starts now,” Sherman said. “They won’t let me walk on it right now so I guess the comeback really starts in two or three months. But I’m going to do core all the way. My core is going to be right, that’s for sure.”

Sherman said he’s targeting May or June as a point when he’ll be ready for football activities, which likely means that his first on-field work will come during training camp next summer.