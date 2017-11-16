Richie Incognito: Players got hosed on the last CBA and we’ll get hosed on the next one

Getty Images

Bills guard Richie Incognito isn’t happy about the league’s 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement and isn’t optimistic about the next round of negotiations in 2021.

Incognito told Tim Graham that negotiations between the players and owners always end with the owners getting the better end of the deal.

“As far as the CBA goes, I think that we got hosed the last time we negotiated,” Incognito said, “and I think we’re going to get hosed again as players. I think we’re just going to be taken behind the woodshed again.”

Incognito, who was out of the NFL for a year and a half after he was implicated as the ringleader in the bullying of his former Dolphins teammate Jonathan Martin, thinks there should be clearer standards for player discipline, as opposed to just allowing Roger Goodell to determine discipline on a casey-by-case basis.

“Hopefully through the next CBA we can come out with some clear and concise plan for a lot of different things, suspensions, punishments, if Commissioner Goodell is going to give up some power,” Incognito said.

Many players have expressed similar sentiments — both that they think they got a raw deal, and that they think they’ll get a raw deal again.