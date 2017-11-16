Sean Payton: Mike Westhoff will oversee all special teams units

Getty Images

The Saints made an addition to their coaching staff this week by bringing longtime NFL special teams coach Mike Westhoff into the fold.

Westhoff last coached with the Jets in 2012 and the 69-year-old told the New York Post that he wasn’t looking to return to work when Saints coach Sean Payton reached out to offer him a role in New Orleans, but that he “didn’t want to regret something I didn’t try.”

On a Thursday conference call, Payton said that Westhoff will oversee all of the special teams units while working in concert with special teams coordinator Bradford Banta and assistant special teams coach Kevin O’Dea. He also explained that the decision to bring Westhoff on board was to avoid complacency after a 7-2 start to the season.

“I felt like we needed help and I felt he can bring a level of expertise to our groups. Sometimes what can happen during success is you can lose track of where you need to improve. … I just think the opportunity to bring someone with his credentials to our team is one that made so much sense. And fortunately we were able to recruit him off of his boat down in Florida,” Payton said.

Westhoff will get a chance to catch up with the Jets, who have gone through four special teams coaches since his departure, when they visit the Superdome on December 17.