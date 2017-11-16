Steelers giving Le’Veon Bell an unprecedented workload

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 16, 2017, 10:43 AM EST
Le'Veon Bell has been the Steelers’ starting running back since they drafted him in 2013, but he’s never been the kind of workhorse he is this year.

Bell has 220 carries through nine games, which puts him on pace for 391 carries on the season. Bell’s previous career high was 290 carries, which he totaled in 2014. Throw in Bell’s 40 catches and he’s on pace to finish the season with 462 total touches, far exceeding his previous high of 373, also set in 2014.

Bell has 50 more touches than Ezekiel Elliott, who has the second-most touches in the NFL this season, and his lead over Elliott will obviously grow during Elliott’s six-game suspension. No team in the league is featuring any player anywhere close to as much as the Steelers are featuring Elliott.

On his current pace, Bell would finish the season with the second-most touches in NFL history, second only to James Wilder, who had 492 touches with the 1984 Buccaneers. That’s a huge workload, and one that might leave Bell banged up heading into the offseason — when he becomes a free agent.

  1. The goal of team sports is winning, not setting players up for free agency. If Bell has concerns about his usage, he can easily tell the coaching staff. If the team believes using certain players more than others is in the best interests of the club, the discussion is over. If Bell has any residue effects of this season heading into the 2019 campaign, that’s football.

  2. in most years prior, Bells carries were limited based on injuries and suspensions. So looking at the total per year is apples to oranges. 2014 was the ONLY prior year where he played in all 16 games.

  3. Gonna wear him out. Gonna DeMarco him. He won’t get a long term deal. Use him up and spit him out, find another one. Repeat! There’s no long-term commitment to a guy who is 1 failed test from a season long ban.

