AP

The Steelers lead 16-7 at halftime, but they could have had more. Pittsburgh scored only six points off two Marcus Mariota interceptions that set them up deep in Tennessee territory.

Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton picked Mariota on the Titans’ first possession, returning it 26 yards to the Tennessee 24. The Steelers, though, got a facemask penalty and ended up gaining only 1 yard. It set up a 41-yard Chris Boswell field goal for a 10-0 lead 9:41 left in the first quarter.

Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh, an ex-Titan who started in place of Joe Haden, intercepted Mariota in the second quarter and returned it 32 yards to the Tennessee 20 before Mariota kept him out of the end zone. The Steelers moved it 10 yards before settling for a 28-yard Boswell field goal.

The Steelers entered the game ranked 31st in red-zone touchdown percentage.

Pittsburgh lost its offensive way after the first drive. They used the no-huddle to move right down the field 75 yards for a touchdown. The Steelers finished the half with 130 yards.

The Steelers have yet to get Le'Veon Bell involved as he had four rushes for 19 yards and two catches for 7 yards. Roethlisberger went 10-for-22 for 114 yards and a touchdown. Antonio Brown has five catches for 88 yards and a touchdown and nearly lost a fumble, saved only by Martavis Bryant‘s recovery. That led to a 50-yard field goal by Boswell with 18 seconds left in the half.

Besides Mariota’s two interceptions, the Titans also had a field goal blocked. They have 140 yards, with Mariota going 11-for-15 for 107 yards and the two interceptions.

Derrick Henry has seven carries for 32 yards, while DeMarco Murray has six carries for 3 yards.