Steelers pulling away, up 30-17 early in fourth quarter

The yards were even after three quarters with the teams tied at 264. But on the first play of the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh got 1 more yard and has started to pull away, up 30-17.

The Steelers thought they had a touchdown on the final play of the third quarter, but replay reversed Le'Veon Bell‘s touchdown run. From the 1, Ben Roethlisberger found a wide-open Jesse James.

Roethlisberger has completed 24 of 39 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns.

Antonio Brown has caught two of Roethlisberger’s touchdown passes for 41 and 5 yards. He has eight catches for 111 yards.

The Titans looked like they were going to make it a game on the first play of the third quarter as Marcus Mariota found Rishard Matthews for a 75-yard touchdown. But the Steelers have outscored the Titans 14-3 since.