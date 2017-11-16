Steelers waste no time, score quick touchdown

Getty Images

The Steelers wasted no time, marching right down the field to score with only 2:35 elapsed in Thursday night’s game.

Using a no-huddle offense against Dick LeBeau’s defense, Pittsburgh needed only six plays to cover the 75 yards as Ben Roethlisberger completed 4 of 5 passes for 71 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown.

Brown caught three passes for 60 yards and the touchdown.

On second-and-10, the Steelers got a free play when Derrick Morgan jumped offsides. Roethlisberger looked off safety Kevin Byard and found Brown with a step on cornerback LeShaun Sims.

It won’t get any easier than that.