Getty Images

Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka did not practice Thursday. He had an extended conversation with coach Sean McDermott after practice, according to Mike Rodak of ESPN.

The Bills listed Hauschka with right hip soreness. He was not on the team’s injury report Wednesday.

He has made 17 of 19 field goals this season, his first in Buffalo.

Bills guard John Miller left Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury. The team lists him as limited on the injury report.