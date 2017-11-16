Teddy Bridgewater: It’s about us, it’s not about me

AP

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer delayed his announcement of the team’s starting quarterback for this weekend until Wednesday, which created some speculation that the team might turn to Teddy Bridgewater before Zimmer confirmed that Case Keenum would remain in the lineup against the Rams.

On Thursday, Bridgewater said that there’s no frustration about that decision because Keenum and the team are “playing great football” and made it clear that’s the most significant thing for the Vikings.

“I don’t want this to be about me. It’s about us,” Bridgewater said. “We’re sitting in a good position right now, pushing for the playoffs. Hopefully home-field advantage or something like that so you can’t take the attention away from that.”

Bridgewater said “whatever happens, happens” when asked if he feels like he has to play this season and that he will “continue to trust the process” that has gotten him back onto the active roster 14 months after the knee injury that brought his career to a halt.