Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

New Bills QB Nathan Peterman is the 17th starter since Jim Kelly.

The Dolphins will be watching these final seven games to see if they need to blow up this roster.

The Patriots are getting a week of perspective by hanging at the Air Force Academy.

Jets LB Demario Davis is enjoying a career revival.

The Ravens are almost at full strength, at least what’s left of the Ravens.

A look at both sides of Bengals RB Jeremy Hill‘s business decision.

Browns players feel “disrespected,” but what else is new?

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger and coordinator Todd Haley need to get on the same page.

The Texans need to run the ball better (since passing isn’t working).

The Colts continue to be impressed with how quickly Jacoby Brissett is picking things up.

Should the Jaguars be thinking about resting RB Leonard Fournette?

Titans defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau’s showing no signs of slowing down.

The Broncos made a change at punt returner #asexpected.

Add the Chiefs to the list of teams bidding to host the NFL Draft.

Chargers backup QB Kellen Clemens is ready, if need be.

Raiders CB David Amerson appears ready to return from his foot injury.

Cowboys T Byron Bell is ready to step in for Tyron Smith, if need be.

Giants G D.J. Fluker is ready to play through the pain.

New Eagles T Will Beatty feels rested and ready.

Washington’s running game isn’t going so well at the moment.

Bears G Kyle Long is frustrated by his long list of injuries.

The Lions get to see their second straight rookie QB.

Packers NT Kenny Clark has recovered nicely from his back injury.

Vikings RT Mike Remmers returned to practice.

The Falcons still have a chance, and we have math.

Dan Marino was on hand to see Panthers Cam Newton pass him on one list Monday.

The Saints are learning to deal with their sudden popularity.

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David clearly is a man of good taste.

Cardinals S Tyrann Mathieu is struggling to live up to his own standard.

The Rams have made progress on special teams as well.

The 49ers hope their final six games can serve as a springboard.

Seahawks TE Jimmy Graham seems to have finally become the red zone threat they were hoping for.